Ex-Officer Charged in Fatal Shooting at DC Special Officer Training Inside Library

A retired D.C. police officer faces charges after fatally shooting a special police officer at a training session Thursday inside a public library in the Anacostia neighborhood, authorities say.

Maurica Manyan, of Indian Head, Maryland, was the victim, the Metropolitan Police Department said in an update Friday. She was 25 and worked as a public library special police officer, the department said.

Jesse Porter, 58, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, police told News4. It wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

Porter retired from MPD in 2020 as a lieutenant, an online profile says.

First responders were were called to the Anacostia Neighborhood Library at 1800 Good Hope Road SE shortly before 3:45 p.m. after a report of a shooting.

The special officer who was shot was "unconscious and not breathing" when first responders arrived, police said. She was shot in a downstairs meeting room, the D.C. Public Library system confirmed.

The retired lieutenant was conducting a training on how to use an extended baton, Chief Robert Contee told reporters Thursday night.

Sources familiar with the investigation told News4 that when the trainer drew a pistol to illustrate how quickly it could be done, he fired one shot, striking the special police officer in the chest.

Patrons were cleared from the building. No one else was hurt, and there was no threat to anyone in the library, Contee said.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and were looking into why the trainer had live ammunition.

“I don’t have answers as to why the live firearm was in ASP baton training,” Contee said, using the name of a company that makes police batons.

Police said in a statement Friday morning: “The detectives’ investigation revealed a retired MPD Lieutenant was providing ASP Baton instruction, as a private contractor, for Library Special Police Officers. While in the conference room, the instructor discharged a single round from a firearm which struck the decedent. A firearm was recovered on scene.”

Special police officers are certified by D.C. and contracted to guard properties. They can carry guns while on duty, the Metropolitan Police Department says.

