Victim found, residents evacuated from M Street NW apartment fire

A fire at an apartment building in Northwest D.C. Thursday morning, left one victim and caused several senior residents to be evacuated, authorities said.
D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a fire in the 1200 block of M St. NW just before 9 a.m. They found the fire burning on the 8th floor of a nine-story building.
"We continue to rescue residents in distress, including thru use of our aerial tower. This building contains many seniors," DC Fire said on X.
Firefighters found a victim but did not immediately release additional details.
Two people and a firefighter were taken to a hospital with not critical injuries.
Residents of the building were evacuated.
The fire has been extinguished, D.C. Fire and EMS said.
Video from first responders shows smoke streaming from a red building with multiple windows.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.