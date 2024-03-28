Washington DC

Victim found, residents evacuated from M Street NW apartment fire

D.C. Fire and EMS said the apartment building has many senior residents

By Allison Hageman

DC Fire and EMS

A fire at an apartment building in Northwest D.C. Thursday morning, left one victim and caused several senior residents to be evacuated, authorities said.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a fire in the 1200 block of M St. NW just before 9 a.m. They found the fire burning on the 8th floor of a nine-story building.

"We continue to rescue residents in distress, including thru use of our aerial tower. This building contains many seniors," DC Fire said on X.

Firefighters found a victim but did not immediately release additional details.

Two people and a firefighter were taken to a hospital with not critical injuries.

Residents of the building were evacuated.

The fire has been extinguished, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Video from first responders shows smoke streaming from a red building with multiple windows.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

