Victim found, residents evacuated from M Street NW apartment fire

A fire at an apartment building in Northwest D.C. Thursday morning, left one victim and caused several senior residents to be evacuated, authorities said.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a fire in the 1200 block of M St. NW just before 9 a.m. They found the fire burning on the 8th floor of a nine-story building.

"We continue to rescue residents in distress, including thru use of our aerial tower. This building contains many seniors," DC Fire said on X.

Firefighters found a victim but did not immediately release additional details.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Two people and a firefighter were taken to a hospital with not critical injuries.

Residents of the building were evacuated.

The fire has been extinguished, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Update 2 Alarm Fire 1200 block M St NW. The fire is under control. 2 civilians & 1 firefighter transported with non life threatening injuries. We can provide no further info on victim found in fire apartment. We are also evaluating other patients #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/bt41hYYjRL — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 28, 2024

Video from first responders shows smoke streaming from a red building with multiple windows.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.