Man seriously injured in kiosk fire near Lincoln Memorial, officials say

A fire at a kiosk near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Thursday seriously injured a man, officials said.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to Lincoln Memorial Circle and found a small structure in flames.

A U.S. Park Police helicopter took the victim for medical treatment, D.C. Fire said. He is expected to survive.

Update kiosk fire Lincoln Memorial Circle NW. Continue to wet down kiosk. Propane tanks have been secured. The victim has been flown to an area trauma center with serious non life threatening injuries. Media staging is at French Dr. and Lincoln Memorial Circle. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/P4f0h6VrUK — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 28, 2024

Propane tanks were secured at the scene, D.C. Fire said.

Video shows firefighters hosing down the damaged kiosk. Two blackened propane tanks can be seen several feet away with the Reflecting Pool and Washington Monument in the background.

Officials said they requested a hazardous materials team come to the scene, located on the north side of the Lincoln Memorial.

