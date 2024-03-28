Lincoln Memorial

Man seriously injured in kiosk fire near Lincoln Memorial, officials say

The victim was flown for medical care, and propane tanks were secured from the burning structure, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

By Sophia Barnes

DC Fire and EMS

A fire at a kiosk near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Thursday seriously injured a man, officials said.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to Lincoln Memorial Circle and found a small structure in flames.

A U.S. Park Police helicopter took the victim for medical treatment, D.C. Fire said. He is expected to survive.

Propane tanks were secured at the scene, D.C. Fire said.

Video shows firefighters hosing down the damaged kiosk. Two blackened propane tanks can be seen several feet away with the Reflecting Pool and Washington Monument in the background.

Officials said they requested a hazardous materials team come to the scene, located on the north side of the Lincoln Memorial.

