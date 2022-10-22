USPS

USPIS Offering $50,000 Reward in Potomac Letter Carrier Robbery

The robbery occurred Thursday in Potomac, Maryland

By Allison Hageman

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is offering a $50,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest in the robbery of a letter carrier in Potomac, Maryland.

The robbery occurred Thursday at about 11:40 a.m. in the 7600 block of Coddle Harbor Lane, according to a USPIS release.

The USPIS shared a photo of the suspect. The suspect was last seen wearing a black dread sock, a blue sweatshirt, light-colored jeans and Nike sneakers.

According to the USPIS, an armed robbery of a USPS employee is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

If you have any information, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-976-2455.

