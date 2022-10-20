Road Worker Struck and Killed in Prince George's

A road crew worker was struck and killed in Adelphi, Maryland, Thursday morning – the latest fatal pedestrian crash in Prince George's County in recent weeks.

The worker was placing cones in the far righthand northbound lane of New Hampshire Avenue at Metzerott Road. He appears to have been struck and pinned between his work truck and a car headed toward the Beltway. He died at the scene.

“This is a fluid investigation, and we’re trying to figure out all the parameters that caused the accident, so I can't say conclusively what happened,” Prince George's County police Sgt. Lamar Robinson said.

The driver of the car that struck the worker stayed at the scene and also was injured.

“It's my understanding that the driver of the vehicle was also taken to the hospital with minor or non-life-threatening injuries,” Robinson said.

The man who was killed worked for a company called UCS. According to the company's website, it's based in Elkton, Maryland, and provides traffic control and construction coordination, among other services. News4 was unable to reach a company spokesperson.

“Please pay attention, slow down, because the ultimate thing that we want all of our citizens to understand is that we want you to get home safely to your destinations,” Robinson said.