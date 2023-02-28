U.S. Marshals Shoot and Kill Wanted Man in Southeast DC

U.S. marshals shot and killed a man in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. marshals tried to arrest a man wanted on several warrants at the Atlantic Apartment Homes on 3rd Street SE, police said.

“He walked up some steps,” D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said. “After walking up the steps, he was engaged by the marshals. The foot-pursuit occurred along the walkway here and then down over to where that breezeway is.”

The man pulled out a gun and two U.S. marshals shot him multiple times.

“I can’t confirm that he didn’t fire shots. I don’t know that,” Contee said. “I know that we have a firearm located on the scene, but I don’t know if he fired any shots.”

D.C. police officers were not involved in the shooting, he said.

Police did not say what the warrants were for.

D.C. police will investigate to determine whether the marshals were justified in shooting the man.