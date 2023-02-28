U.S. Marshals Service

U.S. Marshals Shoot and Kill Wanted Man in Southeast DC

By Mauricio Casillas

U.S. marshals shot and killed a wanted man in Southeast D.C.
NBCWashington

U.S. marshals shot and killed a man in Southeast D.C. Tuesday afternoon.

The Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. marshals tried to arrest a man wanted on several warrants at the Atlantic Apartment Homes on 3rd Street SE, police said.

“He walked up some steps,” D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said. “After walking up the steps, he was engaged by the marshals. The foot-pursuit occurred along the walkway here and then down over to where that breezeway is.”

The man pulled out a gun and two U.S. marshals shot him multiple times.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“I can’t confirm that he didn’t fire shots. I don’t know that,” Contee said. “I know that we have a firearm located on the scene, but I don’t know if he fired any shots.”

D.C. police officers were not involved in the shooting, he said.

Police did not say what the warrants were for.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

entertainment news 46 mins ago

‘The Last of Us' Actor Keivonn Woodard Spends Day With Capitals, Hopes to Be First Deaf Black NHL Player

NFL 54 mins ago

NFL Owners to Discuss Dan Snyder at Upcoming Meeting

D.C. police will investigate to determine whether the marshals were justified in shooting the man.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

U.S. Marshals ServiceCrime and Courts
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us