Two Shot, Including Child, in Southeast DC

Two people, including a child, were shot Tuesday in Southeast D.C., police said, just hours after another shooting injured five other people, including a teenager.

D.C. first responders were called to the 1500 block of Morris Road SE for the report of “several people shot,” authorities said.

When police arrived, they found two victims and said one of them is a young child.

A U.S. Park Police helicopter was called to the scene to transport the adult who was shot. Police did not reveal the conditions of either of the victims.

A motive for the shooting or potential suspects were not immediately known.

Around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, a 13-year-old boy, two women and two men were hurt when gunfire erupted in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue SE after a lone gunman fired at people in front of a convenience store, police say.

“These types of crimes that happen in our community should be unacceptable. I don’t care what ward you live in,” Police Chief Robert Contee said. “When someone brazenly fires into a crowd of people, striking five people, innocent people in this instance, that’s unacceptable.”

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.