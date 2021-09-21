DC shooting

5 People, Including a 13-Year-Old, Shot in Southeast DC

WRC-TV

A 13-year-old boy, two women and two men were hurt in Southeast D.C. Tuesday morning when gunfire erupted, police say.

D.C. police responded to the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue SE about 8:40 a.m. after gunshots were heard, Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said.

He said a lone gunman appeared off 22nd Street about 8:38 a.m. and fired at people in front of convenience store.

“These types of crimes that happen in our community should be unacceptable. I don’t care what ward you live in,” Contee said. “When someone brazenly fires into a crowd of people, striking five people, innocent people in this instance, that’s unacceptable.”

Contee said police found three of the victims at the shooting scene. Two more victims showed up at hospitals.

WRC-TV
Chief Contee at the Alabama Avenue SE crime scene.

Police had a vague description of the suspect. Contee said they will distribute an image eventually.

“I’m pleading for the community’s help. This is unacceptable. This could be anyone’s child, anyone’s mother, father, sister, brother out at 8:38 in the morning," Contee said.

