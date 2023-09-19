Truck driver critically hurt, man arrested after fiery crash in Sterling

A truck driver is suffering from life-threatening injuries and an 18-year-old man is in jail after a serious crash on Route 28 in Sterling, Virginia, authorities say.

Jose A. Padilla Espinosa was driving a black Nissan Altima southbound on Route 28 Monday evening, when the car hit a semi-truck and caused the truck to overturn and catch fire, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

Good Samaritans pulled the driver out of the truck and medics took the driver to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The Altima also hit a blue Toyota Prius. Medics took the Prius driver and Padilla Espinosa to hospitals, and they were both released, according to authorites.

Padilla Espinosa was arrested and charged with having forged tags and driving without insurance. He's being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond, and the sheriff's office said additional charges against him are pending.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash, but believe speed was a factor.

They're asking anyone who might have been in the area of the crash or who witnessed what led up to the crash to call 703-777-1021 or email Tyler.Bradley@Loudoun.gov. People can also submit anonymous tips to 703-777-1919