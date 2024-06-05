Capital Pride Parade returns to DC on Saturday with a new route

The biggest weekend of Pride Month for Washington, D.C. is almost here.

Three must-do of Captial Pride are scheduled for this weekend: the parade and 17th Street Block Party on Saturday, then the festival and concert on Sunday.

The number one thing to know about this year’s pride parade: It’s on a new, streamlined route in preparation for World Pride 2025.

That means the Pride Parade won’t go through Dupont Circle, the historic home of D.C.'s LGBTQIA+ pride celebrations. But the 17th Street Block Party will have plenty of live entertainment, libations and bites from local restaurants and more to keep you busy all night. It will also house a family-friendly celebration at Stead Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Capital Pride Parade route and time

The parade will kick off from 14th and T streets NW at 3 p.m.

It will end on Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 10th and 9th Streets after about four hours. From there, you can easily access the Flashback Tea Dance official after party at Constitution Avenue and 6th Street.

The parade is set to include community groups, sponsors and more handing out goodies and – most importantly – being out as themselves, loud and proud.

Where to watch the Capital Pride Parade

Arrive early and you’ll be able to find good spots throughout the route. Good bets include west side of Franklin Park and wide intersections at New York and Rhode Island avenues NW are good bets.

You can also pay for a prime view, including $25 for bleachers on Freedom Plaza, or a $5-$10 suggested donation for a special area on Thomas Circle. ADA-accessible viewing is also available.

Expect restaurants and bars near the route to be packed (For example, Le Diplomat's $250-$500 table packages quickly sold out). But beer gardens Aslin and Garden District both have first come, first served seating.

If you're meeting up with friends at the parade, keep in mind that it may be difficult or impossible to cross 14th Street or Pennsylvania Avenue during the parade. Cell phone service is often spotty, too. Mark a very specific meeting point, and double-check which Metro exit you use!

How to get to the Capital Pride Parade

Numerous road closures mean Metro is the best way to get to the Capital Pride Parade.

Metro stations closest to the parade route include U Street (Green, Yellow), Dupont (Red), Metro Center (Red, Orange, Silver and Blue), Federal Triangle (Orange, Silver and Blue), Smithsonian (Blue, Orange, Silver) and McPherson Square (Orange, Silver, Blue).

Gallery Place-Chinatown (Green, Yellow and Red), Judiciary Square (Red) and Mount Vernon Square 7th Street-Convention Center (Green, Yellow) are about a 15-minute walk away from the parade route.

Fireworks at Pride on the Pier

Want to end your big day out at Pride with a bang? Check out Pride on the Pier at The Wharf, sponsored by the Washington Blade LGBTQ news outlet.

The fireworks show will go off at 9 p.m., capping a day of live performances for all ages. After the pyrotechnics, DJ Heat will play until 10 p.m.

It's free and open to the public. The Capital Pride Parade will be shown on a large screen beginning at 3 p.m.

Specials, deals, viewing events and after parties

Bresca & Jônt

The Michelin-starred restaurants are headed to the streets for the Capital Pride Parade. They'll have a table outside from 1 p.m. serving housemade hotdogs ($7), High Noon canned drinks ($6), mini bottles of Moët champagne ($16) and Queen Bees Knees cocktails ($9).

Chicken and Whiskey

The 14th Street restaurant's sidewalk window is an easy stop during the parade. It will offer $5 Trixie Mattel shots and $12 Marsha for Your Rights cocktails at their curbside eatery and whiskey bar through Sunday from open to close.

Come for the parade afterparty featuring a live DJ. It runs from 4 p.m. until close.

Dauphine's

One block away from the parade route, Dauphine's will offer all-day happy hour from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Dirty Goose

The LGBTQ+ bar at 913 U Street NW will be celebrating all weekend. You can grab a skip the line pass for $50-$100, and the higher price will get you into Shakers (which is around the corner on 9th Street NW), too.

If you're still going on Sunday, check out the "Wet on Deck" swimsuit party and ask for an $8 Pride shot.

Hamtilon Hotel

The Hamilton Hotel's PridePOP pop-up bar is decked out in '80s and '90s style to match this year's Capital Pride theme, Totally Radical. Expect your favorite throwback songs, specialty cocktails, food and an exhibit of LGBTQ+ artists. You can make reservations here.

During the parade, PridePOP is joining forces with nonprofit Team DC for a viewing party on the patio. Tickets cost $25.

Kiki

Fly into the U Street bar after pride for DJs all night, starting at 6 p.m. Fast passes are available for $30-$65 and include a specialty cocktail.

Trade Bar

The queer bar will host a party featuring drag king Stefon Royce and music by Keenan Or starting at 10 p.m. on Saturday night. There will be an XL happy hour until 9 p.m. all week (that means you pay for a regular drink and get an extra large drink!).

Who's performing at the Capital Pride Festival and Concert?

Ready for more pride on Sunday? Head downtown for the Capital Pride Festival and Concert from 1-10 p.m.

Ana Max, Billy Porter, Exposé, Sapphira Cristál and special guest KeKe Palmer will appear on the Capitol Stage at 3rd and Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

Festivalgoers can also explore two other stages, beverage gardens and exhibitor booths (come say hi to NBC4 and Telemundo 44!).

The concert goes until 8 p.m., then close out the night with a sunset dance party.

