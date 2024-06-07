ATM stolen from sports and learning center in Landover

The Wayne Curry Sports and Learning Center in Landover is the latest target of ATM thieves.

Thieves broke in and stole the Center’s ATM machine sometime Thursday night.

The center was closed Friday morning as the investigation began. By opening time, regular patrons of the popular center were just learning about the theft.

“It doesn’t surprise me," said one patron. “We don’t have a permanent security guard. We don’t have someone walking around constantly.”

The facility has become central to the community — the fields and tracks are popular with seniors and anyone looking for exercise.

People who frequent the center wonder why it happened, as they said the ATMs in the building don’t always have cash.

“I just think it’s an act of desperation, for somebody to stoop to this, it’s surely an act of desperation,” said another patron. “People really need help out here, because clearly you’re not gonna get rich taking ATM machines from the Wayne Curry athletic facility.”

It happened under the view of security cameras, which could aid the investigation.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz joined Maryland Congressman Glenn Ivey, who’s a co-sponsor of legislation that would treat ATM thefts like bank robberies, in a press conference about ATM thefts earlier Thursday.

“These brazen robberies not only endanger the public, but also disrupt our financial institutions,” Aziz said.

The Safe Access to Cash Act allows the FBI to investigate ATM thefts, which are often committed by organized, multi-state operations.

Aziz said ATM theft is not a petty or victimless crime.

“ATM thefts become increasingly more violent with armed organized criminals threatening employees and using advanced techniques to steal cash,” he said.

If the bill passes, ATM thefts could carry fines and up to 20 years in prison.

Maryland-National Capital Park Police are investigating this latest robbery.