Truck Convoy Set to Protest in DC Area: What to Know Sunday

A trucker convoy that camped out in Hagerstown, Maryland, for two nights has the Washington, D.C., area bracing for protests that could disrupt traffic as soon as Sunday.

Organizers say the People's Convoy group plans to depart and drive onto the Capital Beltway/Interstate 495 on Sunday. Scores of trucks and other vehicles were parked at the staging area.

"The People’s Convoy plans to circle the [Beltway] at least twice Sunday and has been working with local and state law enforcement to find the best time to travel," spokesperson Lynne Kristensen said.

News4's Aimee Cho reports as the D.C. area braces to see what happens next.

She said plans had not been finalized. It’s unclear how disruptive any protests may be. Officials in D.C., Maryland and Virginia have said they are monitoring potential demonstrations and brought in extra resources to assist.

The D.C. area is the last publicized stop for the People’s Convoy, which drove across the country to protest against COVID-19-related mandates.

“I mean, this is talking about the future of America,” one protester said. “What wouldn’t you do to save that?”

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The convoy picked up hundreds of cars and several trucks since the group left a rural parking lot in Adelanto, California, on Feb. 22, NBC News reported.

The group staged in Hagerstown on Friday evening. On Saturday morning, Chopper4 filmed a long line of 18-wheelers and other vehicles surrounded by supporters on foot outside the Hagerstown Speedway. Two cranes hoisted a large American flag as several semitrucks drove underneath. Plans to leave Hagerstown on Saturday were delayed.

A long line of trucks prepares to make its way into the D.C. region to protest mask and vaccine mandates. News4's Shomari Stone shows what's coming Saturday.

Photos show people carrying American flags, plus signs or flags in support of former President Donald Trump or with anti-President Joe Biden slogans.

Fireworks popped in the sky and numerous people gathered to hold up a giant America flag on Saturday night, the photos show.

D.C.'s homeland security department says the convoy could disrupt traffic around the District this weekend. But organizers say they do not plan on shutting down the Beltway or other roads.

Modeled after recent trucker protests in Canada, multiple protest groups have planned to come to the District in recent weeks. So far, there have been no significant disruptions to traffic.

The People’s Convoy appears to be larger than other groups.

Stay informed about what's happening in the Washington, D.C., area. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Federal and local law enforcement have repeatedly said they are aware truck convoys plan to visit the area, and those agencies are prepared.

Around 700 National Guard troops, about 400 from D.C. and up to 300 from outside the District, were made available to "provide support at designated traffic posts, provide command and control, and cover sustainment requirements" through Monday, the defense department said.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.