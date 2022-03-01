State of the Union Set to Draw Protesters to Washington DC

President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday is expected to draw protesters to the Washington, D.C., area, including a convoy of truckers.

A group of truckers that’s called itself the Freedom Convoy announced plans to depart from Hagerstown, Maryland, early Tuesday and make their way to D.C.

Hundreds of National Guard members have been deployed to assist with traffic control, NBC Washington reported. It’s unclear how many vehicles are participating or if the convoy will have any impact on traffic.

Freedom Convoy organizers urged participants to link up with a protest in a pedestrian area of the National Mall on their social media channels.

The National Park Service has approved a permit for a demonstration at noon near the Sylvan Theater, an outdoor venue near the Washington Monument.

Kyle Sefcik, who filed the permit for the demonstration, said he hopes hundreds to a few thousand people would gather to protest COVID-19 related mandates.

Michael Letts is an organizer of the rally and one of the trucker convoys. He said a “peaceful, constitutional” event is planned.

Law enforcement officials say they don’t anticipate any serious issues with possible protests.

Heightened Security Around US Capitol

While there are no specific or credible threats related to President Biden’s speech, law enforcement officials are taking no chances following the events of Jan. 6, 2021, when a violent mob caught the District of Columbia by surprise and successfully stormed the U.S. Capitol, briefly disrupting the certification of Biden’s 2020 presidential victory.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said Sunday the fencing is being erected around the Capitol grounds “out of an abundance of caution.”

News4's Shomari Stone explains what local and federal security forces are gearing up for.

The State of the Union address is designated as a “national special security event,” which clears the way for communication, funding and preparation between multiple agencies in Washington, including the Capitol Police, Pentagon, Homeland Security and District-area police. Other such events are the Super Bowl and the Democratic and Republican National Conventions. The U.S. Secret Service is in charge of the event.

Fencing starting to go up at US Capitol. Some street closures in effect as well. pic.twitter.com/9Mhf49Pjry — Derrick Ward (@DerrickWard4) February 27, 2022

Investigators have been monitoring online chatter, which includes an array of general threats against elected officials but there are no specific or credible threats against the event, the officials said.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee has said his department is closely monitoring the shifting information and would be devoting additional policing in a rolling state of heightened alert over the next few weeks.

Road Closures Planned for State of the Union

Authorities have released a list of road closures that will begin Tuesday. They said these are the same road closures that U.S. Capitol Police have had in the past and are not related to the potential truck and vehicle convoys.

The following streets will be closed to traffic beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday:

East Capitol Street between Second Street NE/SE and First Street NE/SE

Constitution Avenue between Second Street NE and Louisiana Avenue NW

D Street between Second Street NE and First Street NE

First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE

New Jersey Avenue between C Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW

First Street between Louisiana Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW

Pennsylvania Avenue between First Street NW and Third Street NW

Maryland Avenue between First Street SW and Third Street SW

Independence Avenue between Washington Avenue SW and Second Street SE

The following streets will be closed to traffic beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday: