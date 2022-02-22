National Guard Troops Requested for Possible DC Trucker Protests

U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. officials requested help from the National Guard with potential truck driver protests in the D.C. area, a Pentagon official said Tuesday.

The Pentagon is evaluating that request for help with traffic in and around D.C., press secretary John Kirby said.

“The Department is analyzing a request for assistance from the US Capitol Police and the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency,” Kirby said in a statement. “Those agencies have asked for National Guard personnel to provide support at traffic control points in and around the District to help the USCP and DC government address potential challenges stemming from possible disruptions at key traffic arteries. No decisions have been made yet to approve these requests.”

Law enforcement agencies in D.C., Maryland and Virginia told News4 they are monitoring what could be a number of trucker convoys coming to the area.

Truckers apparently spurred on by the recent protests in Canada want their voices heard, but the extent of the protests and how disruptive they may be is still unclear.