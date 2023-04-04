Yellow Line Closures to End in May: Metro

The Yellow Line will reopen in May following extensive work between Pentagon and L’Enfant Plaza stations, Metro announced Tuesday.

The transit agency began restoring the Yellow Line bridge and tunnel in September, according to a Metro release. For eight months, passengers have been relying on the Blue Line or using shuttle buses to access the six closed stations south of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

"The wait is over! The Yellow Line 🟡 will reopen on May 7th! We can’t wait to welcome you back and show off our new and improved tunnel and bridge," @wmata tweeted.

Crews working on the Yellow Line replaced over 1,000 steel plates inside the aging steel-lined tunnel, 88 bearings on the bridge, miles of communications cables as well as other upgrades, according to the release.

Trains will initially run every eight minutes on weekdays between Huntington and Mt. Vernon Square stations. After 9:30 p.m. and weekends they will run every 12 minutes.

Metro said the opening will reduce riders traveling time by up to 15 minutes.

Shuttles between the Crystal City and L'Enfant Plaza stations, and the Pentagon and Archives stations will end on Sunday, May 7 when Yellow Line service resumes.

The restoration was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 22.