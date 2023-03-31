Shooting at Potomac Avenue Metro Station Raises Safety Concerns Again

Service at a train station where a Metro engineer was shot and killed last month was disrupted by gunfire again Thursday evening.

Someone fired one shot at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station and fled. Police did not find a victim, but social media posts show a bullet hole in the train.

“After the shooting that occurred yesterday, we got a tweet from the ANC (advisory neighborhood commissioner),” said John Ayala, founder of the D.C. chapter of the Guardian Angels. “And he said, ‘Look, we could use your help down at Potomac.’ So, we said let’s give it a try and come down here.”

Police said the man they are searching for wore distinctive sneakers that appear to be Air Jordan 5 Retros with aqua details.

Last month, Metro employee Robert Cunningham, 64, was shot and killed while trying to defend riders and coworkers from a gunman, who also shot and injured two other people.

Metro Transit Police have increased patrols at certain stations by as much as 60%.