Heroic Metro Employee Who Died as Gunman Opened Fire at Potomac Avenue Station to Be Laid to Rest

Family and friends will say a final goodbye to a Metro mechanic who died while trying to protect others.

Robert Cunningham, 64, was shot and killed at the Potomac Avenue Metro station two weeks ago.

His funeral is being held Tuesday at St. Camillus Catholic Church in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Cunningham died as he tried to intervene as a gunman went on a rampage Feb. 1 in Southeast D.C., shooting people seemingly at random after altercations on a public bus and then at the Potomac Avenue Metro station. Cunningham came to the aid of a woman on the station platform who was being harassed by the gunman.

Three other people were injured.

The suspected shooter was tackled by passengers on the Metro train and arrested. He was identified by authorities as 31-year-old Isaiah Trotman, of Southeast D.C. Trotman faces charges of first-degree murder while armed, kidnapping while armed and assault with a dangerous weapon (gun).

Cunningham grew up in Montgomery County, Maryland, and was raised as the son of a D.C. police officer.

"I mean, I see that man come and go every day to work. Every day he pulls in with a truck. And to think that he left today and he didn't come back, that he was doing something for another human being," Mary Whelan said. "He was helping people. He didn't have to do that."

"He looked out for his family, and he looked out for the neighborhood," Eleanor Adcock said. "Obviously, he looked out for strangers, too."

Metro's General Manager Randy Clarke described Cunningham as a “really heroic individual."