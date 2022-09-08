Metro Closes 6 Blue, Yellow Line Stations Until October: Here's What to Know

Metro riders who frequent the Blue and Yellow lines to get between Virginia and Washington, D.C., are bracing for a big round of track work that is going to change commutes for months.

Six stations south of the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport closed on Saturday, and aren't set to reopen until Oct. 22. Also, there will be no service between the Pentagon and L'Enfant Plaza stations for eight months as crews work on the Yellow Line tunnel and bridge.

”I just got the message from my app," Metro rider Li Ying told News4 on Thursday.

Ying said she lives in Pentagon City and won’t be able to use the Yellow Line between Arlington, Virginia, and D.C., which is her exact route to work.

"OK. Then, I hope such project would start quickly and end, too,” Ying said with a laugh.

But, unfortunately, the project won't be quick. Read below for the details and alternate transportation.

Six Metro Stations Closing for Six Weeks

The following stations will be closed for six weeks:

Yellow Line stations:

Braddock Road

King St. - Old Town

Eisenhower Ave.

Huntington

Blue Line stations:

Van Dorn St.

Franconia-Springfield

Metro said the stations should reopen by Oct. 22.

Section of Yellow Line Closing for Eight Months

The Yellow Line tunnel and bridge between the Pentagon and L'Enfant Plaza stations will stay closed until the spring as crews work on repairing the bridge's structures and supports that have shown signs of wear and corrosion, Metro said. Work will also include repairing cracks and maintenance to prevent water leaks in the tunnel.

Metro said the improvements will finish in May of next year.

Alternate Routes and Transportation

There will be more than 100 shuttle buses on hand to help riders navigate the route changes, Metro said.

During the tunnel and bridge construction, Yellow Line stations will be served by the Blue or Green lines.

For more information on travel alternatives and Metro service during construction, visit Metro's website.