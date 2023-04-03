Metro Raising Awareness With Announcements From People With Autism Through April

Metro recorded 26 people with autism making boarding and safety announcements to be played throughout the system this month as part of Autism Awareness Month.

It’s the transit agency’s first time participating in the Autism Transit Project to raise awareness about autism.

“Metro is proud to support the Autism Transit Project and appreciates the young transit enthusiasts for using their voices and unique gifts to spread awareness about autism to our Metro customers,” Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said in a news release.

The 26 announcers will be honored in an event at the Franconia-Springfield Metro station April 20.

