autism

Metro Raising Awareness With Announcements From People With Autism Through April

By Matthew Stabley

DC Metro train leaves the station
Getty Images

Metro recorded 26 people with autism making boarding and safety announcements to be played throughout the system this month as part of Autism Awareness Month.

It’s the transit agency’s first time participating in the Autism Transit Project to raise awareness about autism.

“Metro is proud to support the Autism Transit Project and appreciates the young transit enthusiasts for using their voices and unique gifts to spread awareness about autism to our Metro customers,” Metro General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke said in a news release.

The 26 announcers will be honored in an event at the Franconia-Springfield Metro station April 20.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

autismMetro (WMATA)
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us