When Does the Silver Line's Phase 2 Open? What to Know About Metro's Latest Expansion

The long-awaited expansion of Metro's Silver Line is getting more buzz lately, as Metro has released an updated version of its rail map showing the six stations that are expected to open soon in Northern Virginia — including one at Dulles International Airport. But when, exactly, can we expect the new stations? Will they have parking? How much will it cost to ride Metro all the way to the end of the line?

What Is Metro Phase 2, Exactly?

Metro's Silver Line extension will add another 11.4 miles of track west and northwest from Wiehle-Reston East, extending to Washington Dulles International Airport and beyond, ending in Ashburn, Virginia.

The extension — also referred to as "Phase 2" of the Silver Line — will add six new stations in Fairfax and Loudoun counties.

Where Does Metro's Silver Line Currently Go?

The Silver Line runs with the Blue line in Maryland, and with both the Blue and Orange lines in the District and into Northern Virginia.

But the Silver Line splits off from the Blue line at Rosslyn, Virginia, and from the Orange Line at East Falls Church, Virginia. From there, it hooks northwest through the Tysons area and to eastern Reston. Five initial Silver Line stations — also known as Phase 1 — opened in 2014 in Northern Virginia.

When Phase 2 does open, it will include Metro's first-ever stations in Loudoun County, including that long-awaited stop at Dulles International Airport.

Last Friday, Metro released a new version of its rail map, showing the six upcoming stations.

When Does Metro's Silver Line Phase 2 Open?

The opening of Phase 2 has been pushed back multiple times. While the exact opening date still hasn’t been announced yet, Metro has said that it expects the extension to open in fall 2022.

Last week, Metro's board voted to give the new General Manager Randy Clarke the authority to set an opening date — but there could be a snag. Clarke said it will be vital to get more of the currently sidelined 7000-series cars back on the tracks.

"It's just a simple math equation," Clarke said. "We need x amount of trains to deliver x amount of service, and now we are adding even more miles of track for new service — so we need to bring more trains back to the system."

In other words, stay tuned for now.

Where Will Metro's Phase 2 of the Silver Line Go?

The Silver Line extension will run west and northwest from Fairfax County into Loudoun County.

It will start from the current end-of-the-line station, Wiehle-Reston East, and will travel through Reston and Herndon to Dulles International Airport and beyond. It will end at Route 772 in Ashburn, in eastern Loudoun County.

Where Are the New Silver Line Metro Stations?

Phase 2 of the Silver Line extension includes six new Metro stations in Northern Virginia — three in Fairfax County; three in Loudoun County.

The new stations are:

How Much Will It Cost to Ride Metro to Dulles Airport?

Well, it depends on what time you're traveling, and the distance you're covering. Fares cost more during peak times and if you have farther to travel.

Overall, Metrorail fares range from as low as $2 to as much as $6. During peak hours (5 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.), fares range from $2.25 to $6. During off-peak hours, they're $2 to $3.85. On weekends and weekdays after 9:30 p.m., Metro charges a flat fee of $2 for a one-way trip.

You can use Metro's Trip Planner to calculate your fare cost, but note that the not-yet-opened stations are not included in that tool.

What About Parking and Bike Storage at the New Silver Line Stations?

Four of the stations — Herndon, Innovation Center, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn — will have commuter parking available. Those stations will also have Kiss & Ride drop-off locations, bike racks and bike lockers. In addition, Innovation Center and Herndon will have secure bike storage rooms, repair stations and bottle-filling stations.

Reston Town Center Station will not have commuter parking available. It will have bike racks and bike lockers, and Capital Bikeshare stations are planned for the future.

Dulles International Airport will not have commuter parking, but short- and long-term parking are available around the airport. However, no bike parking will be available on-site.