Next Phase of Metro's Silver Line Expected to Open in July

The next phase of Metro’s Silver Line is expected to open this summer.

After issues with concrete and cracks in buildings and years of delay, riders may soon be able to ride Metrorail to Dulles International Airport and beyond. The next phase of the Silver Line includes six new stations in Northern Virginia.

The project is being built by the Airports Authority and will be turned over to Metro.

Loudoun County Supervisor and Metro Board member Matt Latourneau said the extension is now being inspected very carefully.

“It’s really important that we get this right, and once Metro takes control of that project, it’s ours; we own it,” he said.

Jeff McKay, the head of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, said the line could be critical to luring riders back to Metro as the pandemic winds down.

“Hopefully, when the floodgates do reopen entirely, and I think the federal government reopening is a driver, we will be ready with a much safer, sophisticated system,” he said.

