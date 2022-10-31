Silver Line Extension to Dulles to Open Nov. 15: Metro

The Silver Line extension to Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County is scheduled to open Nov. 15, Metro announced.

The opening of six new stations – Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn – completes the 23-mile expansion project that began in 2009, Metro said.

The extension — also referred to as "Phase 2"— adds another 11.4 miles of track west and northwest from the Wiehle-Reston East station.

The opening of Phase 2 has been pushed back multiple times.