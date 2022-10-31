silver line

Silver Line Extension to Dulles to Open Nov. 15: Metro

By NBCWashington Staff

Metro Silver Line
NBCWashington

The Silver Line extension to Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County is scheduled to open Nov. 15, Metro announced.

The opening of six new stations – Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn – completes the 23-mile expansion project that began in 2009, Metro said.  

Metro Sep 28

When Does the Silver Line's Phase 2 Open? What to Know About Metro's Latest Expansion

Metro Oct 19

Metro Says Silver Line Extension Ready to Open — But There Aren't Enough Trains

The extension — also referred to as "Phase 2"— adds another 11.4 miles of track west and northwest from the Wiehle-Reston East station.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The opening of Phase 2 has been pushed back multiple times.

Get updates on what's happening in Washington, D.C., to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

silver lineMetro
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us