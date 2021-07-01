Tanker Truck Crash Closes Part of Beltway in Maryland

A tanker truck crashed on the Capital Beltway in Montgomery County Thursday morning, spilled liquid asphalt and shut down Outer Loop lanes.

Outer Loop lanes of Interstate 495 are closed near Interstate 270 and Exit 30. Expect lengthy traffic delays and an extended closure, officials say.

There's no access to I-270 from the Outer Loop and no access to the Outer Loop from MD-355, officials say.

A truck turned onto its side and began leaking a black substance that pooled on the side of the road and across the Beltway. Hazardous materials crews are working to contain the spill, photos show.

Update - OL I495 near Rockville Pike (overpass) just past I270N exit, overturned TT, hazmat, @mcfrs RS741B, PE707, E750, PE705, HM728, PE720, BC702, C741B, HM751, HM707, UT728, on scene, some lanes blocked, protracted incident NOTE: Ramps from Rt355 CLOSED https://t.co/5PJ9Gb4g5i pic.twitter.com/zDne4PQh6X — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 1, 2021

An injury was reported, the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program (MATOC) says. It's unclear who was injured or how seriously, or how the crash occurred.

All lanes were closed for a time but traffic is flowing again on Inner Loop lanes,

