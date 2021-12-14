Safety Commission OKs Metro's Plan to Return 7000-Series Cars to Service

Metro is a little closer to getting its troubled 7000-series railcars back on the tracks.

The transit agency’s top watchdog, the Metrorail Safety Commission, said Tuesday it has approved Metro’s plan to keep those railcars safe.

Metrorail service has been hobbled since the transit agency pulled all 7000-series rail cars — which made up 60% of its fleet — following a derailment on the Blue Line on Oct.12. near the Arlington Cemetery station. The derailment has been attributed to an axle defect that was discovered after the incident that left riders stranded.

The new safety plan would have workers inspecting the distance between the wheels much more often, News4 transportation reporter Adam Tuss reported. It could now be a weekly inspection of those wheels, whereas before, months could have gone by between inspections.

Riders have grappled with delays due to the reduction in available railcars. The system will continue operate at lower levels than usual at least through the end of the year.

However, an exact date remains unknown for when the 7000-series railcars might return to service.

The 7000-series railcars, manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc., are the newest in Metro's fleet. The first of those cars went into service in 2015; the last set was delivered in early 2020. They cost about $2 million each.

News4 has requested comment from Metro, but we have not yet heard back.