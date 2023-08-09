East or west? I-66 signs give conflicting directions to DC

The Virginia Department of Transportation is replacing a sign on Interstate 66 that says to go west to get to D.C., which is to the east.

On a busy stretch of I-66 at Nutley Street in Vienna, there’s a sign for I-66 East to Washington, but just in front of it, there’s a sign for I-66 West to Washington.

Drivers who want to get to D.C. from Vienna do not want to go west. And they only have a moment to decide.

“I said let me just check that again on my phone, make sure I saw what I really saw,” Ann Marie Bartholme said.

Bartholme snapped a picture of the mistake and posted it on Facebook.

“My daughter is 16, so she has a learner’s permit,” she said. “So, she’s driving, and I’m able to see a lot more than I would normally see because I’m not in the driver’s seat.”

West to get to Washington? That’ll take you toward Seattle.

Numerous drivers on the X, formerly known as Twitter, sent News4 messages saying they had actually gone the wrong way because of sign mix-ups along I-66.

VDOT sent a statement saying, “VDOT and the contractor are aware and will get it corrected as soon as possible. This signage was unveiled recently when the Nutley Street bypass lanes were opened. We will take care of it and apologize for any confusion this may have caused.”