DC Misspells ‘Virginia' on Street Sign

A new D.C. street sign less than a mile from the Virginia border misspelled the commonwealth’s name.

The sign at the corner of Virginia Avenue and 18th Street in Northwest spelled it “Virgina.”

The typo was a mistake by the contractor the D.C. Department of Transportation uses for street signs, a DDOT spokesperson said. Only one sign had the error.

DDOT hoped to have it replaced Friday evening.