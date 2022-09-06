Metro

5 Metro Orange Line Stations Reopen After Summer Closure

The New Carrollton, Landover, Cheverly, Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue Metro stations are serving riders again

By Juliana Valencia, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Five Metro stations along the Orange Line in Northern Virginia reopened Tuesday after a monthslong closure to improve platforms.

The New Carrollton, Landover and Cheverly stations in Maryland plus Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue in Northeast D.C. are serving riders again.

Metro reconstructed platform edges to make them safer and longer-lasting.

Other improvements include brighter lights, new LED signs that display train wait times and slip-resistant tiles.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The stations were closed from Memorial Day through Labor Day 2022 for Metro's Platform Improvement Project. Metro has been rebuilding platforms at outdoor stations that have deteriorated due to exposure to weather elements, the transit agency said.

This article tagged under:

MetroMarylandWashington DCPRINCE GEORGES COUNTYNortheast DC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us