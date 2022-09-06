5 Metro Orange Line Stations Reopen After Summer Closure

Five Metro stations along the Orange Line in Northern Virginia reopened Tuesday after a monthslong closure to improve platforms.

The New Carrollton, Landover and Cheverly stations in Maryland plus Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue in Northeast D.C. are serving riders again.

Metro reconstructed platform edges to make them safer and longer-lasting.

Other improvements include brighter lights, new LED signs that display train wait times and slip-resistant tiles.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The stations were closed from Memorial Day through Labor Day 2022 for Metro's Platform Improvement Project. Metro has been rebuilding platforms at outdoor stations that have deteriorated due to exposure to weather elements, the transit agency said.