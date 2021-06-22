Traffic Backed Up for Miles on I-95 in Laurel; Crashed Tanker Spills Mineral Oil

There are miles of delays on Interstate 95 in Laurel, Maryland, Tuesday evening after a tanker truck crashed and spilled mineral oil.

Prince George's County Fire/EMS officials say a box truck and a tanker truck collided on the southbound lanes of I-95 near Sandy Spring Lane.

SIX MILE BACKUP on southbound 95 between #Elkridge and the tanker truck crash and spill before Rt 198 in #Laurel, only two lanes get by @nbcwashington #BREAKING #mdtraffic @WTOPtraffic pic.twitter.com/Hj7TyOADcp — ʙʀᴀᴅ ꜰʀᴇɪᴛᴀꜱ (@Chopper4Brad) June 22, 2021

Two people were taken to a hospital, and they are expected to be OK, officials said.

Mineral oil from the tanker truck spilled on the road, but crews stopped the leak.

Two right lanes are closed.

