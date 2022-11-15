Toys R Us Reopens in Macy's Stores: Where to Shop in DC, Maryland & Virginia

Toys "R" Us is back in the brick and mortar business just as parents begin their rush to get the hottest toys for the holidays.

The iconic toy store chain that had to shut down all of its U.S. stores after filing bankruptcy in 2017 now has hundreds of small toy shops inside Macy's stores throughout the country, including many locations in the Washington, D.C., region.

Here are the Macy's locations where you can find the beloved toy store in D.C., Maryland and Virginia:

D.C.

Metro Center, 1201 G Street NW

Maryland

Annapolis - Westfield Annapolis Mall, 1295 Annapolis Mall Rd

Baltimore - Security Square Mall, 6901 Security Boulevard Suite 871

Bel Air - Harford Mall, 600 Baltimore Pike

Bethesda - Montgomery Mall, 7125 Democracy Boulevard

Bowie Town Center, 15300 Emerald Way

Columbia - The Mall in Columbia, 10300 Little Patuxent Parkway

Frederick - Francis Scott Key Mall, 5500 Buckeystown Pike Suite 500

Gaithersburg - Lakeforest Mall, 701 Russell Avenue, Suite 5

Glen Burnie - Marley Station, 7900 Ritchie Highway Suite B1

Hyattsville - Mall At Prince George's, 3500 East-West Highway Suite 1100

Nottingham - White Marsh Mall, 8200 Perry Hall Boulevard Suite 2300

Towson - Towson Town Center, 813 Dulaney Valley Road

Waldorf - St. Charles Towne Center, 11200 Mall Circle #6190

Wheaton - Westfield Wheaton, 11160 Veirs Mill Road

Virginia

Arlington - Ballston Quarter, 685 North Glebe Road

Arlington - Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, 1000 South Hayes Street

Chesapeake - Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway Suite 1190

Colonial Heights - Southpark Mall, 170 Southpark Circle

Dulles - Dulles Town Center, 21060 Dulles Town Circle

Fairfax - Fair Oaks Mall, 11901L Fair Oaks Mall

Fredericksburg - Spotsylvania Towne Centre, 3102 Plank Road

McLean - Tysons Corner Center, 8000 Tysons Corner Center

Manassas - Manassas Mall, 8270 Sudley Road

Newport News - Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue

North Chesterfield - Chesterfield Towne Center, 11500 Midlothian Turnpike Suit 820

Richmond - Short Pump Town Center, 11872 West Broad Street

Roanoke - Valley View Mall, 4841 Valley View Boulevard NW

Springfield - Springfield Town Center, 6400 Springfield Mall

Virginia Beach - Lynnhaven Mall, 701 Lynnhaven Parkway Suite M