Toys R Us Reopens in Macy's Stores: Where to Shop in DC, Maryland & Virginia

Toys "R" Us is back in the brick and mortar business just as parents begin their rush to get the hottest toys for the holidays.
The iconic toy store chain that had to shut down all of its U.S. stores after filing bankruptcy in 2017 now has hundreds of small toy shops inside Macy's stores throughout the country, including many locations in the Washington, D.C., region.
Here are the Macy's locations where you can find the beloved toy store in D.C., Maryland and Virginia:
D.C.
Metro Center, 1201 G Street NW
Maryland
Annapolis - Westfield Annapolis Mall, 1295 Annapolis Mall Rd
Baltimore - Security Square Mall, 6901 Security Boulevard Suite 871
Bel Air - Harford Mall, 600 Baltimore Pike
Bethesda - Montgomery Mall, 7125 Democracy Boulevard
Bowie Town Center, 15300 Emerald Way
Columbia - The Mall in Columbia, 10300 Little Patuxent Parkway
Frederick - Francis Scott Key Mall, 5500 Buckeystown Pike Suite 500
Gaithersburg - Lakeforest Mall, 701 Russell Avenue, Suite 5
Glen Burnie - Marley Station, 7900 Ritchie Highway Suite B1
Hyattsville - Mall At Prince George's, 3500 East-West Highway Suite 1100
Nottingham - White Marsh Mall, 8200 Perry Hall Boulevard Suite 2300
Towson - Towson Town Center, 813 Dulaney Valley Road
Waldorf - St. Charles Towne Center, 11200 Mall Circle #6190
Wheaton - Westfield Wheaton, 11160 Veirs Mill Road
Virginia
Arlington - Ballston Quarter, 685 North Glebe Road
Arlington - Fashion Centre at Pentagon City, 1000 South Hayes Street
Chesapeake - Greenbrier Mall, 1401 Greenbrier Parkway Suite 1190
Colonial Heights - Southpark Mall, 170 Southpark Circle
Dulles - Dulles Town Center, 21060 Dulles Town Circle
Fairfax - Fair Oaks Mall, 11901L Fair Oaks Mall
Fredericksburg - Spotsylvania Towne Centre, 3102 Plank Road
McLean - Tysons Corner Center, 8000 Tysons Corner Center
Manassas - Manassas Mall, 8270 Sudley Road
Newport News - Patrick Henry Mall, 12300 Jefferson Avenue
North Chesterfield - Chesterfield Towne Center, 11500 Midlothian Turnpike Suit 820
Richmond - Short Pump Town Center, 11872 West Broad Street
Roanoke - Valley View Mall, 4841 Valley View Boulevard NW
Springfield - Springfield Town Center, 6400 Springfield Mall
Virginia Beach - Lynnhaven Mall, 701 Lynnhaven Parkway Suite M