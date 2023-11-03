Top DC official charged with domestic assault

A top D.C. official was arrested and charged with domestic assault, a police report says.

Christopher Rodriguez was arrested at his home in Northwest D.C. early Thursday, the report says. He is the assistant city administrator and acting chief technology officer.

Rodriguez was placed under arrest for simple assault domestic violence and taken to the Second District station, the report says.

Top @MayorBowser official arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault. Chris Rodriguez is Assistant City Administrator and Acting Chief Technology Officer, former HSEMA Director. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/odjIjRj4ve — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) November 3, 2023

Rodriguez is a longtime member of Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration. He was director of D.C.’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency from 2017 to 2023 and served as incident commander for the District’s response to COVID-19.

