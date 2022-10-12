DC Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Out After Assault Charge, Scrutiny Over Residency: Sources

D.C.'s deputy mayor for public safety, who was charged with assault in Virginia and faced questions about where he lives, is out after a meeting with Mayor Muriel Bowser, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.

Chris Geldart is a longtime District government employee, holding cabinet-level positions under two mayors. Like most high-ranking D.C. government officials, he’s required to live in the District, but when he was charged with assault after an argument in a parking in Arlington Oct. 1, police listed his address as a home in Falls Church, Virginia.

Multiple sources: After meeting with @MayorBowser about recent assault charge and questions about residency, Chris Geldart is out as Deputy Mayor. pic.twitter.com/zK2OD5sqtj — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) October 12, 2022

The Falls Church house is, in fact, where Geldart and his wife and their children live. However, Geldart also rents a 12th-floor apartment in a building in Southeast D.C., where he’s registered to vote and pays income taxes.

It’s unclear how much time Geldart spends at each residence.

Deputy mayor Chris Geldart was charged with assault after an incident outside Gold's Gym in Arlington. News4's Walter Morris has Mayor Bowser's reaction and more.

Geldart Charged After Altercation Outside Gym in Arlington

Geldart has been on personal leave since he was accused of assaulting a man Oct. 1 during a parking lot dispute outside the Gold's Gym in Arlington's Ballston neighborhood.

Geldart and his family were leaving the gym in the 3900 block of Wilson Boulevard that afternoon as a man who works at the gym also left, a police report says. Witnesses said Geldart opened a door of his car and may have hit the man’s car with the door. An argument broke out.

Geldart and the other man could be seen on surveillance video from outside the gym facing off and arguing, with both men waving their hands in the air. At one point, the two men make contact before Geldart’s wife steps between them.

On Oct. 3, the alleged victim filed a criminal complaint with the Arlington magistrate’s office. An arrest warrant for assault was issued, and Geldart turned himself in and was released pending a preliminary hearing.