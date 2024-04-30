‘This has to be the top': 100-year-old veteran finally receives college diploma

The University of Maryland Global Campus surprised a 100-year-old veteran with his diploma decades after he missed graduation while serving with the U.S. Air Force in Vietnam.

Jack Milton was a decorated pilot with a 31-year military career, serving in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. But he never got to don the cap and gown and get his diploma in 1968 because he was in Vietnam.

Fifty-five years later, the University of Maryland Global Campus fixed that, giving one of its most distinguished alums the ceremony he always wanted.

"I’ve thought about it many times that I was unable to attend my ceremony after all that hard work,” Milton said. “And this more than makes up for it.”

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

He thought the school was hosting a luncheon to celebrate his 100th birthday, a milestone he reached in August.

“I feel like this is a finale of a long journey in education,” Milton said. “And again, I keep using the word appreciative, but I can’t think of any other word.”

Making it even more special, Milton was surrounded by those who matter most. Milton’s nephews and nieces attended, as did Nora Nabala and her family.

Nabala has been Milton's family caregiver for more than two decades, originally helping take care of his late wife, Samantha.

“Jack has been there for me, has been there in every way,” she said. “I mean, every way. He’s a father to me.”

“I’ve had many ceremonies throughout my life, fortunately, to celebrate many occasions, but this has to be the top,” Milton said.

Milton said there's no secret to making it to 100 years old. He said he's always been focused on helping others, which has served him well in life.