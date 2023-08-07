‘This gun violence has to stop': 8 injured, 6 killed in shootings over weekend in DC

Six people were killed and eight others were injured in shootings over a violent weekend in D.C., police say.

Three people were killed and four were hurt in a shooting in Southeast D.C. Saturday at about 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of Good Hope Road SE in Anacostia.

Officers found seven gunshot victims at the scene, police said. Two men and a woman died. Two men and two others were taken to the hospital -- one with life-threatening injuries and the others with unknown conditions.

No arrests have yet been made in the shooting.

Earlier on Saturday, three men were shot in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Northwest D.C.

The shooting happened about two blocks from the busy intersection of 18th Street and Columbia Road NW. Officers were called about 1 a.m. for the sound of gunshots and found the victims in the 2500 block of Ontario Road NW.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and the third was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

In addition to the three victims on Ontario Road, two people were shot on Just Street NE, and another shooting victim was found on Georgia Avenue NW, although police didn't immediately know where that victim came from.

At 5 a.m. Saturday, 19-year-old Andre Baker was shot and killed near a bus stop on U Street NW. David Botchway, 20, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

On Sunday at about 3:30 p.m. officers responded to Wilmington Place and First Street SE in Congress Heights, where two men were shot. One man was not breathing when he was taken to a hospital. No additional details were released.

DC leaders respond

In a press conference Saturday, Acting Chief of Police Pamela Smith made a plea for the end of the gun violence.

“Let me be clear: This gun violence has to stop,” Smith said. “It is incredibly frustrating. We know that somebody in the community knows what is happening. Please reach out and provide us with any information that we can in order to ensure that our citizens, our residents, are safe in their communities.”

Ward 1 Council Member Brianne Nadeau issued a statement condemning the violence, calling it upsetting and devastating to the community.

“We are taking a comprehensive approach that encompasses multiple enforcement agencies – not just police – and other organizations and agencies, including mental health services, safety ambassadors, expanding the camera rebate program and resources to address substance use disorder," she said.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.