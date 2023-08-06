Federal workers returning to office would be welcome boost for businesses in downtown DC

The White House push to bring federal employees back into their offices could benefit business in downtown D.C.

Axios reported the White House chief of staff sent an email to every Cabinet member, asking them to aggressively execute a return-to-office plan starting next month.

While it’s unclear how many District-based federal employees are working remotely a new report from the Government Accountability Office found 17 of 24 federal agencies were only using an estimated 25% or less of the capacity at their headquarters buildings.

More people physically working in D.C. means more people shopping and eating downtown.

“We’d like to hope that a rising tide lifts all ships when it comes to having more people in the offices, so we’re hopeful that it would translate to more sales for us, which is great,” Pearl’s Bagels co-owner Oliver Cox said.

Cox decided on a downtown location for Pearl’s Bagels just before the pandemic began. They opened in July of 2020 and have yet to see the downtown foot traffic they were banking on.

“To see downtown fully back to where it was pre-COVID would be the dream for us,” Cox said.

Several businesses downtown have had to close. While remote work is not the sole reason, it’s been a contributor.

“The numbers show only about 42% of folks are in their offices compared to pre-pandemic levels, and a lot of that is largely due to the impact of the federal government,” DowntownDC Business Improvement District President Gerren Price said.

DowntownDC BID found about 22% of retail space was vacant as of March – the highest rate in decades.

“If we begin to see that change with the federal workers, we will start to immediately feel a real impact in terms of what our streets feel like,” Price said. “We’ll start to see some of our daytime businesses seeing people again and thriving again.”

While the return of federal workers wouldn’t instantly make things better, it would be a big boost, Price said.

“This is really the first step in getting us back to that energy that we once had,” he said.

Details of how the return to the office will look for federal workers are limited, but the White House says this move will not end remote work entirely.