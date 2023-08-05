2 killed, 1 critically wounded in Adams Morgan shooting

Three men were shot overnight in D.C.'s Adams Morgan neighborhood. Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and the third was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting happened about two blocks from the busy intersection of 18th Street and Columbia Road NW. Officers were called about 1 a.m. Saturday for the sound of gunshots and found the victims in the 2500 block of Ontario Road NW.

There was no information available on what may have led up to the shooting, and no one is in custody. Police issued a lookout for a male in a blue Mercedes with the tag AC666. It was not immediately known which state the tag was from.

"Even though we're in the preliminary stages of this investigation, we are asking anyone who may have seen anything, heard anything, or if you have video camera footage or video surveillance, we are asking you to contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099, or you may text us at 50411," Acting Police Chief Pamela Smith said.

The victim's identities have not been released yet.

This story is developing. Stay with NBC Washington for updates.