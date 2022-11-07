gun violence

‘They Took My Baby': Mother Mourns Teen Killed in DC Shooting

DC police released photos of a suspect in the killing of 15-year-old Makai Green

By Pat Collins, News4 Reporter

The mother of a 15-year-old boy who was shot to death near the Washington Convention Center on Friday says her family is "shattered."

Makai Green was shot multiple times in the 700 block of N Street NW just before 5 p.m., D.C. police said.

"They took my baby boy from me. How do they expect me to go on without my son? I can't do it," Green's mother told News4. She asked not to be named.

The shooter got out of a dark-colored Mercedes sedan and fired shots at a group of teens who were hanging out in an alleyway that runs alongside the convention center, police said.

Police released photos of a suspect on Monday, along with photos of the suspect's Mercedes.

"My family is shattered. My heart is broken. That’s my first born, my only son," Green's mother said.

The boy's killing is among a deluge of shooting deaths involving teens in D.C.

Fourteen juveniles have been shot and killed in D.C. so far this year, according to police data. In 2021, six were killed. In 2020, eight died in shootings.

Four other teens were shot over the weekend in D.C., and they are expected to survive.

In the past four weeks, News4 has reported on at least 15 teens shot in the District.

