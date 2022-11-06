Two More Teens Shot in DC Sunday, Bringing Total Since Friday to 5

Two more teenagers were shot in Southwest D.C. Sunday near the King-Greenleaf Recreation Center, bringing the total number of minor victims of gun violence since Friday to five.

First responders were called to the 1200 block of 1st Street SW at N Street for reports of a shooting at around 3:23 p.m., D.C. police said.

At the scene officers found the victims, two boys between 15 and 17 years old, conscious and breathing. They were taken to an area trauma center, police said.

The extent of their injuries is not known. Authorities also did not immediately comment on a search for a shooter or shooters.

On Saturday, two teenagers were shot in Northwest D.C. and at least one of them was taken to the hospital. The gunfire erupted down the street from where 15-year-old Makai Green was killed on Friday near the Washington Convention Center.

Our Mauricio Casillas is working to learn more information for News4 at 11 p.m.