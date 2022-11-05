2 Teens Shot in Northwest DC: Police

Two teenagers were shot in Northwest D.C., according to police, down the street from where another minor was killed on Friday near the Washington Convention Center.

The teenagers were found conscious and breathing at around 5:20 p.m. in the 400 block of O Street NW, and at least one was taken to the hospital, D.C. police said.

More details about potential suspects were not provided.

On Friday, 15-year-old Makai Green, of Northwest D.C., was shot multiple times after someone got out of a car and opened fire on a group of teenagers. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said they are searching for a silver Mercedes with tinted windows in that case. They also said the masked gunman is about 5-foot-10 or 5-foot-11 with a very thin build, who was wearing blue jeans and a dark jacket.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.