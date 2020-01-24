The Weekend Scene: What to Do Around DC Jan. 24-26

Whether you want to celebrate the coming Year of the Rat or take a spin through an off-road obstacle course, there are lots of things to do this weekend around D.C.

More to know about:

All Weekend

The Washington Auto Show

Through Feb. 2

The Washington Convention Center

The annual Washington Car Show is like a playground for grownups and kids alike. You can test out cars, learn about cutting-edge technology or see some wild art cars at the ART-of-Motion exhibit.

Thrillseekers are welcome. Camp Jeep lets you go through an off-road obstacle course while the Jaguar Drive Experience lets you play passengers to a real-life stunt driver.

On Friday, Saturday and Sundays, the family fun zone is open for the kids.

Tickets are $5 for kids aged 6-12 and $12 for adults.

Jurassic Quest at the Dulles Expo Center

Dulles Expo Center

Jan. 24-26

Life-size dinosaurs are taking over the Dulles Expo Center this weekend. More than 80 animatronic prehistoric beasts will roam the halls as kids dig for fossils or play in mazes. (Cute baby dinos and more ferocious walking dinos will come out at different times. Here's a schedule.) Adult and kid tickets start at $24.

Extended D.C. Restaurant Week

A few restaurants are extending their restaurant week specials into this weekend. Napoli Pasta Bar (2737 Sherman Ave NW) goes through Sunday. Many of José Andrés ThinkFoodGroup spots will keep specials through Sunday as well, including America Eats Tavern, Jaleo (DC, Crystal City, Bethesda), Oyamel and Zaytinya.

The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Through Feb. 1

The National Theatre

Retrace the steps of legendary folk-rock duo Simon and Garfunkle in this concert-style show. Tickets start at $59.

Friday

Dancing with the Stars: Live! 2020 Tour

Friday, 8 p.m.

The Theatre at MGM National Harbor

Tickets start at $58 before fees for the live tour of this popular TV show.

Saturday

Free Pick

DC OSP Winter Carnival 2020

THEARC (1901 Mississippi Ave SE)

Benefit the D.C. Opportunity Scholarship Program while enjoying carnival games, an inflatable slide, face painting and more fair-fun. It's free for the whole family to attend.

Poker for Pups

Saturday, 3:30-11:30 p.m.

Woodmont Country Club

Bring your poker face to this Texas Holdem tournament that benefits the Senior Dog Sanctuary of Maryland. Ticket packages start at $100.

Sunday

Free Pick

DC Chinese New Year Parade

Sunday, 2 p.m.

Route begins at 6th and I Streets NW

Ring in the Year of the Rat with a parade through D.C.'s Chinatown neighborhood. There will be traditional lion and dragon dances, Kung Fu demonstrations, firecrackers, music and more. Here's a map of the parade route.

Free Pick

Tysons Corner Center Lunar New Year Celebration

Tysons Corner Center Fashion Court

Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

Catch performances from traditional dances to celebrate the Year of the Rat.