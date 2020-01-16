Photos: Dwight Howard’s DC Schoolhouse-Turned-Penthouse Listed for Nearly $2.5M

Have a couple million dollars to spare? Great! A penthouse owned by former Washington Wizards player Dwight Howard is up for sale. Sotheby's bills it as the largest penthouse in D.C. Located in the former Pierce School, the 9,800-square-foot property has retained many original architectural details and features five bedrooms, a two-story lofted living room, four full baths, one half-bath, a roof patio, a private theater, a full gym and a massage room. The loft, located near the H Street corridor and Maryland Avenue NE, could be yours for $2.475 million.