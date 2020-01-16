Photos: Dwight Howard’s DC Schoolhouse-Turned-Penthouse Listed for Nearly $2.5M

Have a couple million dollars to spare? Great! A penthouse owned by former Washington Wizards player Dwight Howard is up for sale. Sotheby's bills it as the largest penthouse in D.C. Located in the former Pierce School, the 9,800-square-foot property has retained many original architectural details and features five bedrooms, a two-story lofted living room, four full baths, one half-bath, a roof patio, a private theater, a full gym and a massage room. The loft, located near the H Street corridor and Maryland Avenue NE,
could be yours for $2.475 million.
The Pierce School, built in 1893, was a place of learning for D.C. students for eight decades. The building was designed by German-born architect Adolf Cluss, one of the most important architects of Washington, D.C.
The Pierce School was converted into lofts in 2012. Today, it's a blend of rustic nineteenth century architecture and classic but modern interiors. The two-story penthouse is 9,800 square feet.
Aspects of the original schoolhouse's charm, like these blackboards, adorn the walls of one of the living rooms.
According Sotheby's representative Troy Patterson, this loft, which runs for $252 per square foot, is a steal. "Last year condos sold in the $494 to $696 average per square foot range while all properties in the H Street Corridor sold in the $510 to $597 average per square foot range," Patterson said.
The master bedroom certainly looks spacious enough for the penthouse's current owner, Dwight Howard, who at 6'11'' played power forward and center for the Washington Wizards last year before joining the Los Angeles Lakers.
These original schoolhouse bathrooms bring a lot of personality into the space.
This spacious, sleek kitchen is sure to be a boon to any cook.
This kitchen island is a whopping 20 feet long.
The master bedroom has a huge walk-in shower and a bathtub, as well as a mix of marble and industrial design.
This loft has plenty of room for guests. Besides the master bedroom on the main floor, there are four more bedrooms on the upper level.
The upper level of the loft has a lush massage room, installed by Howard.
