Teenager arrested in armed carjacking of FBI agent in Washington, D.C.

The vehicle was found minutes later, and a 17-year-old suspect was arrested and charged as an adult, police said.

A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with an armed carjacking of an FBI agent in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 29, police said.

According to a police report from the Metropolitan Police Department, two suspects carjacked the agent at gunpoint, then fled the scene in the agent's vehicle.

The case remains under investigation as police offer a $20,000 reward to anyone who provides information about the individuals involved.

According to statistics from the Metropolitan Police Department, over 900 incidents have occurred this year so far, 77% of which involved guns.

