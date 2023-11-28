Here are carjacking prevention tips as attacks more than double in DC

The number of carjackings in D.C. has more than doubled in the past year.

In 2023 thus far, 906 carjackings have occurred, compared to 439 last year, Metropolitan Police Department statistics show. Many of the victims have been held at gunpoint, with guns involved in over three-quarters of the crimes.

It’s a troubling reality that carjackings are more common in D.C. right now. Police say there are steps you can take to avoid being targeted.

As city officials and community members work to prevent carjackings, here are tips on how to protect yourself.

Here’s how to avoid being carjacked as you’re on the road

D.C. police advise driving in the center lane, when possible, to make it harder for potential carjackers to approach your car

Allow yourself enough room to maneuver around other cars in case you need to drive off

Avoid driving alone, when possible, especially at night

Always lock your car doors after getting in

Be wary of attempts by carjackers to lure you, the Insurance Information Institute, an industry association, says.

Carjackers may try “bumping your car, pretending to be stranded motorists or flashing their lights as if there were something wrong with your car," the group says. "In each of these scenarios, you might be tempted to pull over — only to have your car taken. Stay inside with the windows shut and the door locked and, if you feel a threat, drive to the nearest police or fire station.”

A woman told News4 earlier this month that someone rear-ended her car and held a gun to her head when she got out to look at the damage on Foxhall Road NW.

Here’s how to avoid being carjacked as you get in or out of your car

D.C. police recommend staying alert at all times. Walk with purpose

Approach your car with the keys in your hand. “Look around, under and inside the car before you get in,” police said

Park in well-lit areas away from large trucks, dumpsters or anything that might limit your visibility

Keep any valuables in your car out of sight

Never leave your car running as you hop out, even if the key fob is on you

Overall, trust your instincts. If something doesn't feel right, it might not be

Carjackings are more common in these locations, DC police say

ATMs

Gas stations

Car washes

Parking garages and parking lots, especially at malls, grocery stores and near mass transit

Highway exit and entry ramps

Vernard Toney Jr., the 13-year-old boy shot and killed during a carjacking in D.C., was smart, funny and talented, his school principal said. News4's Darcy Spencer shares new details, as sources tell News4 the child was accused in a string of carjackings.

Here’s what to do if you get carjacked, according to DC police

Give up your car. “Your life is definitely worth more than a car,” police said

Try to get away as fast as you can

Try to remember how the carjacker looked

Call 911 right away

Here’s what we know about the rise in carjackings

Police have closed about a quarter of carjacking cases this year, department statistics say. About 65% of people arrested were minors, with some suspects as young as 12.

The head of MPD’s Investigative Services Bureau told reporters last month that police are making progress in the fight against carjackings; fewer of the crimes have been committed this fall than in the summer.

Police don’t know why young people are committing carjackings, Asst. Chief Carlos Heraud said. Not a single juvenile has talked to police after an arrest, he said. He said the police force needs more officers.

Carjacking cases are often hard to solve because officers have hours of video footage to go through, the suspects often wear masks and the cars are often ditched quickly, the head of D.C.’s Carjacking Task Force said in February.

A teenage girl was killed in a crash involving two carjacked vehicles in Northeast D.C., police said. New4's Joseph Olmo reports on the latest and the increasing number of car thefts in the District.

How DC is working to prevent carjackings

MPD and Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office have taken a multipronged approach to preventing and responding to carjackings that includes handing out digital tracking tags and dashboard cameras.

Tracking tags were handed out earlier this month in areas where carjackings were especially high.

“Last week, we introduced legislation to address recent crime trends; this week, we are equipping residents with technology that will allow MPD to address these crimes, recover vehicles, and hold people accountable,” Bowser said in a statement. “We have had success with similar programs where we make it easier for the community and MPD to work together – from our Private Security Camera Incentive Program to the wheel lock distribution program – and we will continue to use all the tools we have, and add new tools, to keep our city safe.”

D.C. police on Tuesday night gave away the trackers in Navy Yard. News4's Walter Morris spoke to residents about the effort.

The D.C. Council is set to review Bowser’s Addressing Crime Trends (ACT) Now Act this week. The bill seeks to redefine what constitutes a chokehold by police, allow some vehicle pursuits by police and create new penalties for organized retail theft.

Council Chair Phil Mendelson said in a statement last month that he wants to see a greater response to crimes including carjackings.

The D.C. Council is considering public safety legislation that would make it easier to prosecute people for carjackings and increase penalties for some gun offenses, but one controversial provision, which would allow police to do some stop-and-searches — is already drawing criticism. News4’s Mark Segraves reports many people voiced opposition during a public hearing.

“Residents are concerned about gun violence, robberies, and carjackings. This proposal does not address gun violence, robberies, and carjackings,” he said.