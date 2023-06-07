DoorDash gave D.C. $500,000 to outfit delivery and ride-share drivers’ cars with dashboard cameras to crack down on carjackings.

Drivers who get the cameras will be asked to turn over video to D.C. police if it is requested.

“Video evidence is crucial in solving crimes and closing cases,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

“This is definitely great extra security, so I’m excited for it,” DoorDash driver Will Moten said.

He’s seen and heard some of the troubling trends targeting food delivery and ride-share drivers.

“At night can be very, more scarier, I would say, for lack of better terms,” he said.

His aunt also was a delivery driver.

“She was driving in D.C. and she had got carjacked twice,” Moten said.

In 2021, two teenage girls attempted to carjack an Uber Eats driver near Nationals Park. The car crashed, and the driver died.

The city says crimes like that could be deterred with the dashboard cameras.

“People will catch you slipping, and they can jack your car,” Moten said. “You turn around, and your car is gone.”

The program is for D.C. residents only. The city says details on when and where to pick up a camera will be released soon.