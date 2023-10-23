DC mayor's crime bill would make changes on chokeholds, police chases

Amid growing concerns about public safety in D.C., the mayor unveiled legislation on Monday aimed at reducing crime.

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s Addressing Crime Trends (ACT) Now Act of 2023 would redefine what constitutes a chokehold by police, allow some vehicle pursuits by police and create new penalties for organized retail theft.

District residents want changes now, the mayor said.

“People want great businesses in their neighborhoods, they want to go to stores and restaurants, and they don’t want to have to worry about those businesses being robbed repeatedly and brazenly," Bowser said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Here's what's in the new DC crime bill

Bowser said the legislation will help reduce the crime in the city. Among the proposed changes, the legislation would:

Redefine excessive use of force pertaining to chokeholds by police

Allow police to engage in limited vehicular pursuits

Create new criminal penalties for organized retail theft

Reinstate drug-free zones

Renew mask restrictions

Allow police to review body-worn camera video before filing a report

#ACTNowDC ensures we have a policy environment that supports our police officers and allows them to protect our community and make DC safer.



Washington, DC is proud to be a leader in forward-thinking reforms and proud to support @DCPoliceDept. pic.twitter.com/KvlmJ2O54l — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) October 23, 2023

The District's top prosecutor has said that allowing officers to review body-worn cameras before filing reports will increase the chances that people arrested will actually be charged.

The mask restrictions had been on the books but were lifted for the pandemic. The restriction does not apply to surgical masks but is aimed at people using other types of masks while committing crimes.

The legislation also would lessen the restrictions on chokeholds, while still banning any contact with the throat. Officers would be allowed to make contact with a person's neck.

Acting Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith demonstrated what is and is not allowed during a closed-door briefing for reporters but refused when asked to demonstrate for the public.

The legislation would also give officers the ability to engage in a car chase in some circumstances. Last week, police did not pursue a suspect who struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Here's what reactions the new DC crime bill is getting

Bowser would need at least seven members of the D.C. Council to approve her legislation for it to take effect. Three members on hand for her announcement Monday declined to say if they fully support it yet.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of the District issued a statement expressing concerns with Bowser's legislation, writing, "It appears to be more focused on protecting police officers when they break the law than on improving public safety — a move that does little to foster public trust. The Act Now bill is likely a backward step towards a comprehensive system of public safety."

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

The chair of the council, Phil Mendelson, blasted Bowser's proposals.

"I am disappointed in the mayor’s proposal and the hype she's created around it," he said in a statement. "Residents are concerned about gun violence, robberies, and carjackings. This proposal does not address gun violence, robberies, and carjackings. Instead, it trots out 'solutions' like recreating drug free zones. And while I support the idea of drug free zones, they are unconstitutional (and the mayor voted to repeal when she was a councilmember). The mayor needs to focus on deterrence and the biggest deterrent of violent crime is closing cases, locking up repeat offenders and prosecuting aggressively."

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.