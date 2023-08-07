Teen brought loaded gun to Prince George's school, police say

A 16-year-old student brought a loaded gun to a high school in Prince George's County, Maryland, on Friday, police say.

Several students at Largo High School saw the gun on the teen during a fight at the school Friday morning and told school resource officers, Prince George's County police said.

Officers then took the gun from the teen, according to police.

The teen was charged as an adult with having a dangerous weapon on school property, having a loaded handgun and other related charges, police said.

Police did not identify the student.