Maryland

Teen charged with bringing loaded gun to Prince George's school

By Gina Cook

Getty Images

A 17-year-old student brought a loaded gun to summer school in Capitol Heights, Maryland, Monday, police say.

A school resource officer recovered the gun from the student's waistband at Central High School after someone alerted the officer the student might be armed, Prince George's County police said.

The student will be charged as an adult with having a loaded handgun, carrying a dangerous weapon on school property and other related charges, police said.

Police did not name the teen.

This article tagged under:

MarylandCrime and CourtsPrince George's County
