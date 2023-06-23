Suspect intentionally hits, injures officer with SUV in Prince William Co., police say

A police officer was seriously hurt when a man suspected of stealing a vehicle purposely hit the officer with an SUV Thursday night in Prince William County, Virginia, police say.

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, an officer went up to the SUV on Oust Lane in Dale City because it matched the description of a vehicle that was stolen earlier in the evening at a 7-Eleven in Woodbridge, police said.

As the officer was at the driver's-side window, the driver sped off and made a U-turn. The suspect then drove directly toward the officer at a high rate of speed, police said.

Before the SUV hit the officer, the officer fired their gun, police said. Bullets hit the vehicle, and the suspect lost control, crashing a short distance away, police said. The suspect then ran away.

The officer was seriously hurt and is getting treatment at a hospital.

Police eventually found the suspect a couple of hours later during an extensive search of the area.

He was detained and police said he didn't suffer any injuries from the shots the officer fired at the SUV.

Police haven't yet identified the suspect.

