Suspect in Homeless Killings Faced Dozens of Charges in DMV; Father Says Justice System Failed Him

The man arrested and accused of killing two holomeless men and shooting at others in Washington, D.C. and New York City has a lengthy arrest record that includes charges in multiple jurisdictions, and his father says he suffers from mental health issues and was largely “failed” by the justice system.

Gerald Brevard III, 30, who was arrested Tuesday in Southeast D.C. after a multistate manhunt, is wanted on dozens of charges in Maryland. He was also scheduled to be in court in Virginia this week for allegedly violating his probation, and according to online court records, has faced charges in the District as well.

Virginia

In Fairfax County, Virginia, Brevard was charged with multiple crimes, including attacks on women in the Herndon area in 2020.

As part of a plea deal, his initial felony charges of abduction with intent to defile and burglary were downgraded to misdemeanors. He was sentenced to serve 11 months for assault and battery and unlawful entry.

He was sentenced to a year of probation. The Commonwealth’s attorney’s office said the plea agreement was reached because the witness couldn’t positively identify Brevard, and there was no fingerprint evidence.

Court documents show prosecutors did recommend mental health and substance abuse evaluations.

Last month, Brevard was charged with violating his probation on the Fairfax County charges and was scheduled to appear in court this Thursday.

D.C.

In the nation’s capital., the suspect has faced a number of charges, including assaulting a police officer and theft in 2018 and 2019.

According to D.C. Superior Court documents, Brevard was preliminarily found not competent to stand trial. The court sent him to Saint Elizabeth's Hospital for an evaluation, where he was treated and later deemed competent.

Maryland

In Cecil County, Maryland, a court clerk confirmed Brevard is wanted on nearly three dozen misdemeanor theft and fraud charges. That bench warrant was issued in February of last year.

'He Suffers From Mental Illness'

EXCLUSIVE Phone Interview: I just talked to Gerald Brevard Jr.

His son, Gerald Brevard III, was arrested, suspected of shooting 5 homeless men, killing 2 in DC & NYC. He says his son has a mental illness & a criminal history.

More tonight at 11 on @nbcwashington. @thenewsoncnbc https://t.co/9yzuqIEAUk pic.twitter.com/jyODNO4iTy — Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) March 15, 2022

Brevard’s father, Gerald Brevard Jr., said in a statement that he extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and is sorry for the lives that were lost in D.C. and New York City.

He continued on to say that he couldn’t speak to details of the case.

“He is a good person and like many across the world, he suffers from mental illness. The bigger picture is not that he has mental illness, but the number of times that he’s been within the judicial system and how the system has failed regarding the treatment of so many, including my son,” Brevard Jr. said.

He said his son was also homeless at times and stayed in a shelter in D.C. He has no idea why the suspect may have targeted homeless people or how he could have traveled to New York, since he doesn’t own a car.