Suspect in death of ex-girlfriend had outstanding arrest warrant, court documents say

A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Fairfax County, Virginia, had an outstanding arrest warrant from November in Prince George’s County, Maryland, for allegedly attacking the woman and threatening to kill her.

Tylen Jennings, 30, allegedly shot 30-year-old Anesha Isaacs Friday in the parking lot of her workplace, having boxed in her car with his SUV.

After a short manhunt, police found Jennings and arrested him in Prince George’s County.

Isaacs alerted the court system to Jennings’ alleged violence in November, court documents show. She told the court that on Nov. 6, he "held me hostage in my own home" and "hit me, choked me, bruised [my] thighs" and "threatened to kill or harm me and family."

The court issued an arrest warrant for Jennings Nov. 7, finding probable cause to charge him with one felony and three misdemeanors. That warrant wasn't served until Friday, after Prince George's County Police arrested him for allegedly killing Isaacs, court records show.

Isaacs also had a protective order against Jennings, police said.

Jennings will be extradited to Fairfax County to face a murder charge, police said.

The victim's mother said the family is too distraught to talk right now.