Woman killed by ex-boyfriend in workplace parking lot in Northern Virginia, police say

A man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend in a parking lot in Northern Virginia, and police arrested the suspect in Maryland after a short manhunt Friday evening, police said.

The victim had a protective order against the suspect, but he showed up outside the medical office in Annandale where she worked, police said. The victim got into her car after work when the suspect arrived and boxed her in with his car.

She called 911 and was talking to a dispatcher as things escalated.

The dispatcher reported he got out the car and was staring at the victim. He then told her he was going to kill her, according to the dispatch.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

“She was shot while she was on the phone with dispatch as our officers were responding to the scene, and that suspect quickly left the area before our officers could get here,” Fairfax County police Lt. James Curry said.

Using license plate readers, police tracked the suspect’s white SUV into Maryland, where Prince George’s County police stopped the vehicle in an Oxon Hill neighborhood and took the suspect into custody. A gun was found inside the SUV.

“The victim did nothing wrong,” Curry said. “Victim showed up; this is her place of employment. This is just a sad, tragic case.”

The names of the victim — a woman in her 30s — and suspect have not been released. They are both from Maryland.